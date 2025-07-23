FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.