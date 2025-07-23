WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11,968.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

KCE opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.78. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

