FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,089 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAY. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 118,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

BATS:FMAY opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $948.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

