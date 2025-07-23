Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 27 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Booking by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,775.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,501.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,022.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,453.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

