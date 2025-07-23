Poplar Forest Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Sensata Technologies worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,189,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.