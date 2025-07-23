SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Reduced by Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,166 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.1% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $32,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $74.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

