Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $111.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

