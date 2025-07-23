Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,966 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Etsy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $74,235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Etsy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,599,000 after buying an additional 535,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,923,000 after buying an additional 436,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 419,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $19,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Etsy news, CTO Richard Edward Colburn III sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $110,473.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,140.96. The trade was a 44.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $8,748,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,423.12. This trade represents a 58.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,298 shares of company stock worth $11,156,039. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $41.00 target price on Etsy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

