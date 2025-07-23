Triumph Capital Management Cuts Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 75.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 266,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 114,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 61.3% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 308,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 117,157 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 price target on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

ECC stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.41. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Eagle Point Credit had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently -420.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also

