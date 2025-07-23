Contrasting Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crown LNG and New Fortress Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 0.00 New Fortress Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

New Fortress Energy has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 138.97%. Given New Fortress Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Crown LNG.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A N/A New Fortress Energy -24.33% -13.50% -1.99%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Crown LNG and New Fortress Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown LNG and New Fortress Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A N/A -$6.19 million ($0.87) -0.02 New Fortress Energy $2.15 billion 0.52 -$249.04 million ($2.25) -1.81

Crown LNG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown LNG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Crown LNG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crown LNG beats New Fortress Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown LNG

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; Dual-fired combined heat and power facility in Clarendon, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and LNG receiving facility and gas-fired power plant in Baja Califrnia Sur, Mexico, as well as a Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

