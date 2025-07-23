City National Bank of Florida MSD Acquires Shares of 2,000 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,766,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,388,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,955 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,134,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,308,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,049,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5%

IWN stock opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.74. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

