City National Bank of Florida MSD Has $345,000 Position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

City National Bank of Florida MSD cut its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total transaction of $64,071,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at $82,681,287.93. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,069,185.96. The trade was a 32.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

APP stock opened at $350.00 on Wednesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.51 and its 200-day moving average is $335.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.43.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

