Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 327 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.2%

TKO opened at $166.62 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 0.73.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561 over the last 90 days. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

