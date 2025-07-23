City National Bank of Florida MSD Sells 27,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

City National Bank of Florida MSD cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,663 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

