SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by City National Bank of Florida MSD

City National Bank of Florida MSD cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.6% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

