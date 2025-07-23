Comparing AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Viasat”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $4.42 million 4,087.88 -$300.08 million ($1.99) -28.69 Viasat $4.52 billion 0.42 -$574.96 million ($4.45) -3.28

Analyst Recommendations

AST SpaceMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viasat. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viasat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and Viasat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 3 5 0 2.63 Viasat 0 5 4 0 2.44

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus target price of $45.34, suggesting a potential downside of 20.58%. Viasat has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Viasat’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viasat is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Volatility and Risk

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viasat has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Viasat shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Viasat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Viasat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -7,033.22% -23.56% -13.79% Viasat -12.72% -7.10% -2.14%

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed broadband satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; and space systems design and satellite networking development systems. The company's Government Systems segment offers government mobile broadband products and services include mobile broadband modems, and terminals and network access control systems; mesh and hub-and-spoke satellite networking systems; secure networking, cybersecurity, and information assurance products; and tactical data link solutions. It designs and development of satellite and ground communications systems and network function virtualization, as well as ground-based network subsystems, as well as space system design and development products and services include architectures for GEO, MEO, LEO satellites, and other satellite platforms. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

