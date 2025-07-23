Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – July 20th

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, Apollo Global Management, Airbnb, and Trip.com Group are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies whose core business is providing recreational, entertainment, and hospitality experiences—such as hotels, resorts, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, airlines, and fitness centers. They fall under the consumer discretionary sector and tend to be sensitive to economic cycles, often rising with increased disposable income and travel demand but facing headwinds during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

RCL stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.45. 1,464,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $352.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 17,141,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,128,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $139.34. 2,981,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average of $130.79. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.61. 4,388,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

