Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,996,000 after purchasing an additional 229,857 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $679.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $691.64. The company has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $637.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

