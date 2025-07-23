Best Fitness Stocks To Follow Now – July 20th

Apple, PDD, lululemon athletica, Paychex, Celsius, Best Buy, and Five Below are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business revolves around health, exercise and wellness services or products—ranging from gym and fitness?club operators to equipment manufacturers, wearable?tech producers and digital workout platforms. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing global demand for fitness, health tracking and lifestyle?oriented wellbeing solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,647,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,145,744. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.61. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,523,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. PDD has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $229.77. 2,549,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.27 and its 200 day moving average is $311.43. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $219.97 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.46. 2,487,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.28. Paychex has a 52-week low of $121.33 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,748,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.51. 3,540,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.97. 1,396,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,140. Five Below has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $141.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Further Reading