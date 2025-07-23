Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 45 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 116,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Stryker by 42.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 251,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $395.63 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.67 and a 200-day moving average of $378.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

