Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is Close Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 4.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $163,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in Elevance Health by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.69.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE ELV opened at $281.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.02. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.40 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

