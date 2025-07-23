PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $244.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

