Waste Management Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 20th

Waste Management, Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, Fluor, Tetra Tech, NOV, and Cemex are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of municipal, industrial and hazardous waste. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to firms whose services are driven by steady demand, regulatory requirements and growing emphasis on sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.13. 1,996,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.55. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 14,974,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,593,067. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.00. 681,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.28. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $359.16. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. Fluor has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.94.

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. NOV has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Shares of CX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.63. 5,672,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,021,787. Cemex has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

