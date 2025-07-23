Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Autodesk by 2.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.61.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $299.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.03 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.