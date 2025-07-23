Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Legato Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 117.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.54.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $560.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.61. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

