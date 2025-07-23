The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,724.96. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,377 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

