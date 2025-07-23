Critical Comparison: SharkNinja (SN) versus Its Rivals

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SharkNinja to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of SharkNinja shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SharkNinja and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharkNinja 7.86% 28.89% 12.86% SharkNinja Competitors 7.48% 7.89% 13.41%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

SharkNinja has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharkNinja’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SharkNinja and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SharkNinja $5.53 billion $438.70 million 37.20 SharkNinja Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 13.78

SharkNinja’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SharkNinja. SharkNinja is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SharkNinja and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharkNinja 0 1 7 0 2.88 SharkNinja Competitors 207 1724 2651 80 2.56

SharkNinja currently has a consensus price target of $121.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.37%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential downside of 2.58%. Given SharkNinja’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SharkNinja is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

SharkNinja beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers. The company sells its products through traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels and e-commerce channels, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels under the Shark and Ninja brands. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

