ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.82 and last traded at $54.77, with a volume of 832464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

