Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.330-7.630 EPS.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

