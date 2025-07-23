Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFST opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $45.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Southern First Bancshares to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Iv Maner bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.15 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $97,605. The trade was a 35.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,083 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $38,684.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,042.60. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

