City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.32, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. City had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

City Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. City has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $162,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,902.60. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Parsons purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.38 per share, with a total value of $269,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,426. The trade was a 440.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,899 shares of company stock valued at $339,590 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of City

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of City by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 34.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of City by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 82.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

