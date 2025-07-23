Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.73. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,841 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

