Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.
Hanmi Financial Stock Up 0.8%
NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.73. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hanmi Financial
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hanmi Financial
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Meta’s AI Titan Clusters Are a Game-Changer for Broadcom
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 4 Major Stocks Raise 2025 Guidance, Analyst Targets Rise
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock May Bounce Back
Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.