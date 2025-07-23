United Microelectronics (UMC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3661 per share. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Microelectronics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,777 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of United Microelectronics worth $40,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Wedbush downgraded United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

