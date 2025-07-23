Cognex (CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter.

Cognex Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Cognex has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cognex by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on CGNX

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.