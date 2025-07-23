Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.700-7.800 EPS.
Danaher Stock Performance
NYSE DHR opened at $190.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
