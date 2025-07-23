Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $614.79 million for the quarter. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.430-6.630 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.700 EPS.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 670.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Jeff Blau purchased 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,433.35. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

