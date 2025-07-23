SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,444,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,080,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $2,614,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 385,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Intuit by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 price target (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $766.78 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $743.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares in the company, valued at $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

