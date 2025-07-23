25,307 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 25,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 199,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 200.0% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.8% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

