PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1,878.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,934 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.