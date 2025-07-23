Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Increased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 357.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,221.71 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,175.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,193.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,280.90.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

