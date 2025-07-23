Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4,238.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 383,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 374,363 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 57.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

