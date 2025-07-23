Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,378 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 106,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 696,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.09. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.67%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Vertical Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEL

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total value of $8,486,848.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,244,532.63. This represents a 53.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690. The trade was a 35.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,775 shares of company stock worth $29,596,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.