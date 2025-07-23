Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s 9th Largest Position

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.6% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VXUS stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

