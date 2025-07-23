SYM FINANCIAL Corp Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,373 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.