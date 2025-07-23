Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 2020639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTES

Gates Industrial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.