Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.92 and last traded at $81.94, with a volume of 211045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.28.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Up 1.2%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.78 and a beta of 1.41.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22).
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 203.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
