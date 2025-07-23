Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 913964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGGO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,035,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,572 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,335,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 16,007,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 949,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,852,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,481,000 after acquiring an additional 948,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,709,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,745,000 after acquiring an additional 885,476 shares in the last quarter.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

