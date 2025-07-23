Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 103126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.