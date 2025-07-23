QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Announces Dividend of $0.28

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2795 per share on Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a 133.5% increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 1.0%

QNTQY stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QNTQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QinetiQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

