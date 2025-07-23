Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $64.98, with a volume of 412533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 94.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,153,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after buying an additional 589,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 282.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 447,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 345,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

